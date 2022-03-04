Assam-Meghalaya Border Row : Centre To Take Final Call; Asserts Meghalaya CM – Conrad Sangma

NET/UT News Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today expressed hope that the Centre will take a final call on the border agreement on the six of the twelve areas of difference shared between Meghalaya and Assam.

Speaking to media persons, Sangma said that he along with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been asked to come to Delhi on March 9.

“The Union Home Minister will brief us on that. I am pretty sure it will be based on discussions and reports we have submitted to him. I am hopeful (that) will take a final call and close the chapter for the first six locations,” he said.

The six areas of difference under the first phase include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km).

“I am not sure but as far as I know the agenda is on the border issue but if the opportunity is there, our officials will be there, we may have a discussion also on that (HNLC peace talks),” he said.

On Meghalaya students who are stranded in Ukraine, the CM informed that as of now 29 students studying in Ukraine have reached India safely, 2 are en route to the borders, 11 have reached the neighbouring countries and will be flown back to India soon.

