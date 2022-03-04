Assam : Postal Department Launches Special Cover On ‘Geographical Indication (GI)’ Tagged – Muga Silk

NET Web Desk

The Assam Postal Circle of the Department of Post has released a special cover on the Geographical Indication (GI) tagged Muga Silk of Assam (Logo).

According to a statement, the Chief Postmaster General of Assam Circle – R.K.B. Singh unveiled the cover on Thursday during a ceremony held at Meghdoot Bhawan in Guwahati.

“The release of Special Cover on Muga Silk of Assam (Logo) was an event of utmost importance wherein this special cover will spread the popularity of the Muga Silk and the name of Assam across the nation,” – informed an official statement.

Muga, the unique golden-yellow silk of Assam is a Geographical Indication (GI) tagged product, and became the first item from the northeastern state to obtain the GI tag.

Its worthy to note that Muga Silk received a geographical indication (GI) Logo for trademark purposes from the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council in 2014.