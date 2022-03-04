Assam : ULFA-I Cadres Crossed Indo-Myanmar Border To Initiate Extortion & Recruitment Plans; Asserts Tinsukia SP

NET Web Desk

A seven-member team of the banned militant organization – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) crossed the Indo-Myanmar border in the first week of January this year, with an intent to carry-out the extortion and recruitment plans across the northeastern state; as informed by the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police (SP) – Debojit Deori.

Its worthy to note that the Assam police and troop of Assam Rifles apprehended two hardcore militants of the proscribed insurgent outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) from Nampong in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Acting on specific inputs based on the movements of ULFA(I) & NSCN (K-YA) cadres, a joint team of Assam police and Assam Rifles conducted a search operation along the deep woods of Nampong on Wednesday.

“Two cadres surrendered to security authorities after feeling the heat, while others abandoned the site and moved deep into the forests. Mriganko Asom, the leader of ULFA (I), was heading the group.” said an official.

These nabbed cadres have been identified as – Jagaran Axom and Dhoni Axom. Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered a large stockpile of arms & ammunition, including – Two MQ 81 assault rifles; few magazines; several rounds of live ammunition; bullet-proof jackets and some personal belongings from their possession.

Moreover, the operation to apprehend other cadres of the banned outfits’ is currently underway. According to sources, the group entered India through the porous border of Myanmar with the goal of extortion.