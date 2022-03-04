Budget Session Of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Commenced From Today

NET Web Desk

Budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly began from today. This session will continue till March 17 with 10 working days, comprising seven days for government business and three days for private member’s business; as informed by the Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The Meghalaya Governor – Satya Pal Malik will address the House on the opening day of the session, according to MLA Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons.

After responding to the debate on the Governor’s address, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will give the State’s budget estimates for the fiscal years 2021-2022 on March 9.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the main opposition party, will hold a party meeting before the budget session to empower itself with significant issues and concerns that it can address in the Assembly.