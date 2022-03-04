COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 569 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 216605

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 569 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 20.64%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 5483. While, a total of 2,16,605 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 660 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2757 samples were tested on March 03, 2022, out of which 238 samples belonged to males, while 331 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,10,462. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 46 (32.39%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 26 (25.24%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 495 (19.97%) & 2 (6.06%) positive cases respectively.