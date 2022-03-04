Dispersal Of Polling Officials And Security Personnel For Ukhrul & Kamjong Begins

NET/UT News Desk

Polling officials including security personnel for Ukhrul and Kamjong Districts have started dispersing to their respective destinations for the state assembly election 2022, phase 2, since Thursday.

There are 219 polling stations, 78 polling stations under 43-Phungyar, 71 polling stations under 44-Ukhrul and 70 polling stations under 45-Chingai.

DEO of Ukhrul and Kamjong Districts, Krishna Kumar informed this correspondent that “a total of 500 vehicles have been arranged for transportation of polling officials and security personnel. Wheelchairs have also been arranged so that every eligible person can cast their vote.”

“Adequate security arrangement has been made for peaceful conduct of election. Dedicated team has been activated to monitor the whole election process” added Krishna Kumar who is personally overseeing the dispersing of polling officials and security personnel at Bakshi Ground, Ukhrul.

Krishna Kumar has appealed the populace of Ukhrul and Kamjong Districts for peaceful and successful conduct of election.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/dispersal-of-polling-officials-and-security-personnel-for-ukhrul-and-kamjong-begins/)