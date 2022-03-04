Evacuation Efforts : 2 More Assam Students Stranded In War-Hit Ukraine; Returns Home

NET Web Desk

Amid the major humanitarian crisis and fears of nuclear war, a large number of Indian students have been stranded in Ukraine, hoping for rapid evacuation. As part of the evacuation efforts, 2 more students from the northeastern state of Assam, who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in New Delhi on Friday; as informed by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Indian government launched a mission – ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring back stranded Indian nationals, including students, from the war-torn country.

These two stranded nationals have been identified as – Ashok Kumar Sinha and Bhishekh Raj Borgohain, both hailing from Guwahati have been evacuated from Ukraine by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as part of the aforementioned mission.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news. “Happy to share that two more students hailing from Guwahati, Ashok Kumar Sinha and Bhishekh Raj Borgohain, have been evacuated from Ukraine by @MEAIndia as part of #OpGanga. They are being accommodated at Assam Bhawan, New Delhi & their travel to Guwahati will be arranged soon.” – he wrote.

Happy to share that two more students hailing from Guwahati, Ashok Kumar Sinha and Bhishekh Raj Borgohain, have been evacuated from Ukraine by @MEAIndia as part of #OpGanga. They are being accommodated at Assam Bhawan, New Delhi & their travel to Guwahati will be arranged soon. pic.twitter.com/0lCv2jFMKi — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, these students are accommodated at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi, and their travel to Guwahati will soon be arranged.