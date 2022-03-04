Manipur Assembly Elections : Election Commission Orders Re-Polling Across 12 Booths On March 5 

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the conduction of re-elections along 12 polling stations under five assembly constituencies in three districts of Manipur – Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East on Saturday, March 5; as informed by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur – Rajesh Agrawal.

The first phase of assembly elections to 38 assembly seats was held on February 28, while the second round, which would cover 22 constituencies is set to go for polling on March 5.

The decision has been undertaken after miscreants damaged Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during and after the poll. Meanwhile, during the first phase of assembly elections held on Monday, the Manipur police has apprehended two people for damaging an EVM machine in Churachandpur district and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in Kangpokpi district.

Its worthy to note that during the first phase of Assembly polls on Monday, incidents of booth capture were reported at New Keithelmanbi Upper Primary School. However, the security personnel opened blank fire to disperse the violent mob.

Voting for the first phase of assembly elections began on February 28 at 38 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 173 candidates, out of which 15 are women.

The polling which took place between 7 AM and 4 PM, covered 29 seats in Manipur’s valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur. Meanwhile, the remaining hill districts are : Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl. This voting were conducted at 1721 polling stations.

Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur is been conducted in two phases – the first phase conducted on February 28. While, the second phase of assembly polls is all set to be conducted on March 5.