Meghalaya Becomes 9th State To Withdraw General Consent To CBI 

NET Web Desk

The Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party, part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has become the country’s 9th state to withdraw its general permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Apart from Mizoram, seven non-NDA-ruled states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, had previously withdrawn their general consent to the CBI.

The withdrawal of consent prevents the central investigation agency from probing any case in the state without first getting permission from the state government.

The consent had been revoked by state governments ruled by opposing parties, who claimed that the CBI’s investigation was not fair and unbiased. They further claimed that the agency has been used by the government to target opposition figures.

According to sources, top agency officials told the parliamentary panel that 150 requests for inquiries into various crimes in these eight states are pending. These crimes include – bank fraud, deception, forgery, and misappropriation of funds.