Mizoram : Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 6 Lakhs Confiscated From Champhai

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, the Serchip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) recently recovered a large stockpile of Foreign Origin Cigarettes worth over Rs 6 lakhs from Ruantlang hamlet in Champhai District of Mizoram.

Based on specific inputs, a team of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles and 10 Assam Rifles carried-out a major operation in the general area of Ruantlang and confiscated 4,66,000 sticks worth Rs 6,05,800.

on 02 Mar