Nagaland : Change Of Guard Ceremony Organized For Kohima District Football Association (KDFA)

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A new team of the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) headed by Mathew Yhome for the tenure 2022-25, was inducted on Friday, during a change of guard ceremony at 2K Hotel in Kohima.

Congratulating the new office bearers, outgoing KDFA president and President of the Nagaland Football Association (NFA), Neibou Sekhose encouraged the team to give it’s best in promoting football and the footballers.

Sharing past experiences of the Association, he advised the new team to ensure that neutrality among sportspersons is maintained at all times, especially when organizing or participating in various football tournaments. In the pursuit to promote football and footballers in the district, he challenged the team to also work on uniting players through the sport.

As Kohima is the state capital, he emphasized on the need for the officials of the Association to be humble and broadminded while conducting activities and providing platforms for sportspersons. In order to ensure sustainability of the sport, he suggested that football events be conducted keeping in mind a certain standard, without compromising the welfare of young sportspersons.

Further, Sekhose also encouraged KDFA to be a strong pillar for the NFA as the sporting bodies strive for the growth of football in Nagaland.

Mathew Yhome, the newly elected President, advocated for a reformation of KDFA. As he urged the members to collectively strive towards developing football in the district, he also committed that the team will do its best to promote the sport and uplift sportspersons.

During the induction programme, Kevingutuo Sekhose, Head of Referees (HoR) for Nagaland, challenged the KDFA team to take the sport and the district to new heights. He also assured of the Referee community’s cooperation towards KDFA.

The ceremony began with an invocation by Letuolie Pienyü, pastor CRC Pezielietsie and was chaired by Neidilhoutuo Sechü. The programme concluded with a note of gratitude pronounced by Roko Angami.

Headed by Mathew Yhome as President, the other members of KDFA include Roko Angami as senior Vice-President, Neidilhoutuo Sechü as Vice-President (Administration), Dzieseneituo Belho as Vice-President (Planning), Dziesebeinuo Vizo as Vice-President (Women), William Koso as General Secretary, Metekhrielie Mejura as Joint Secretary (Administration), Azho Sophie as Joint Secretary (Planning), Medolenuo Loucü as Press Secretary, Khrielakuo Sekhose as Treasurer, Zakietuolie Khrodi as Technical Director, Viliebeizo Liezietsu as Director of Referees, Pudil Tsükrü and Seyielhouvi Nagi as executive members.

NFA president Neibou Sekhose and Thejawelie Gregory, deputy commissioner of Kohima, will serve as advisors for KDFA.