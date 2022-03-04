Nagaland : Fisheries Department Flags-Off Refrigerated Vans To Prolong Shelf-Life Of Agricultural Produce

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Department recently flagged-off 4 Refrigerated Vans for Entrepreneurship Development, as part of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

The effort aimed to extend the shelf life of perishable agricultural goods while maintaining its freshness, allowing producers to earn a higher profit margin.

Addressing the event, Kense emphasized on the significance of encouraging more entrepreneurs to pursue fishery-related activities, as well as the development of more post-harvest infrastructural facilities to facilitate and promote the commercialization of locally produced table fish.

According to DIPR report, the Additional Director and Head of Department (HoD), Fisheries & Aquatic Resources – Rongsennungba expressed his appreciation to the officers’ concern into the successful implementation of the project and hoped that the beneficiaries would make optimum use of the facility by engaging in the collection, procuring, and selling of locally produced fish and thereby making it available to the local consumers in a good and hygienic condition.