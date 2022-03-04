Nagaland : NSCN-IM General Secretary – Thuingaleng Muivah Airlifted From Camp Hebron; Hospitalized 

NET Web Desk

General Secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) – Thuingaleng Muivah was airlifted from Camp Hebron, and was rushed to hospital in Dimapur. Doctors said that he had fever, while his oxygen level had plummeted.

The 88-year-old Naga leader suddenly fell ill at Camp Hebron and was brought to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in an ambulance, where his doctors recommended immediate hospitalization.

Doctors at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) are yet to make any statement on Muivah’s health conditions.

Its worthy to note that since the NSCN-IM declared a ceasefire in 1997, Muivah has been the principal negotiator for peace talks with the Indian government.