Political Affiliation Is Not Mandatory For Entitlement In Govt Schemes, Says Tripura CM – Biplab Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2022: Highlighting the prime difference between BJP and CPIM, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that people need not to take certificates or approval from party offices for availing government benefits as BJP does not believe in one-party culture.

After chairing an organizational meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sadar (Urban) district committee at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala on Friday, Deb told reporters that “CPIM had ruled the state for a long period. Accordingly they established their system of one party rule. The communist party leaders divide people into two categories. The red party supporters will enjoy all the privileges and the others will be deprived.”

“On the contrary, BJP beliefs are completely opposite. We don’t believe in party colours. For availing government benefits, political membership will never act as an obstruction if the beneficiary is fit in the conditions” he added.

Such meetings are being organized across the state and he has addressed a lot of them, said Deb and added that “I hear from the Karyakartas. To establish consistency between the party and the government is the prime agenda of these meetings with the participation of party office bearers and elected representatives”.

Citing the significance of this meeting, Chief Minister said “The future course of action is being discussed. Challenges faced by the Karyakartas while discharging their respective tasks are sorted out. Counselling of those Karyakartas are being done who fall into the prey of vested interest quarters while few karyakartas are misguided by some evil-minded people, those workers are also guided. Those karyakartas left us are brought back in the party and their grievances are being heard”.