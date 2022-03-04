Tripura Government Planning To Link Technical Education With Industries : Deputy CM – Jishnu Dev Varma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2022 : Tripura Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday said that the government of Tripura is willing to link technical education with the industrial sector with the support of the state government.

A programme on the student project programme organized by Tripura State Science and Technology Council was organized at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dev Varma explained the dire need of sustainable development for peaceful co-existence. Earlier the Western countries used to fight for spices. They created colonies in India and other countries to export spices to their countries. Now, all the new age wars are being fought for fossil fuel. This justifies the need for renewable and clean energy sources for industrial and other sectors”.

Later, speaking to media persons, Dev Varma, who is also the minister in-charge of Science and Technology department elaborated that India is a young country which is a blessing and any progressive government should tune with the young blood to understand their aspiration.

He said “This is an annual programme, where the Science Technology department invites projects from the students and one selected project is forwarded to the central government for funding. A total of 58 projects have been submitted this year and all the projects shall undergo thorough scrutiny”.

“We are eager to link the technical education sector with the government as well as the industries for better results”, minister added.

Citing “clean energy, green energy” as this year’s topic for projects, Dev Varma, said “Sustainable development is the need of the hour. We have to be very careful about our choices in the energy sector and thus it is quite interesting”.

The budget of Tripura is slated to be tabled in the middle of March, he said and added that “The budget will be significantly focusing on development and welfare-centric as well”.