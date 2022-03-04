Tripura Health Infrastructure To Develop Within Next 18 Months : CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday asserted that people will not have to travel outside the state for treatment because all health infrastructure and services will be accessible within the next year and a half.

Deb flagged off 16 patient transport ambulances in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala. The ambulances were procured from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

At the flagging off ceremony on Friday afternoon, Chief Minister said “I am hopeful that the people of Tripura will not have to go outside the state and spend crores of money for better treatment as the Health infrastructure and facilities will reach higher altitudes of development in the next one and half years span.”

“The government is working on that path to achieve its target,” said Deb and expressed his happiness to the people of this state for registering them under Ayushman Bharat scheme and enjoying the benefits. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching this yojana. “Recently, a ten-year old girl had undergone open-heart surgery and enjoyed complete benefits through Ayushman Card”, he added.

Chief Minister said “16 patient transport ambulances are set to start providing service to the people of Tripura and 9 ambulances are already providing service since COVID-19 pandemic across the state. Among these 16 ambulances, 12 is marked for various sub-divisional hospitals and the rest four are assigned for Primary Health Centers in four different districts of the state”.

“Spending an amount of Rs 2 crore 50 lakh 24 thousand for purchasing of these 16 ambulances with oxygen support and advanced stretcher”, he added.

Chief Minister applauded the untiring efforts of the Healthcare workers starting from doctors, nurses and technicians for providing better health facilities to the people of this state.

“In GBP Hospital, remarkable success with the achievement in the fields of open-heart surgery, by-pass surgery, etc. The state’s Health department is working in a new direction and due to this, the figure of referred patients outside Tripura to other states of India is declining as every facility is available here in Agartala”, he added.

Earlier, an official of the Health and Family Welfare department informed that the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) has allocated this amount for purchasing 16 ambulances with advanced facilities.

These Patient Transporting Ambulances are provided at Belonia, Sabroom, Amarpur, Melaghar, Bishalgarh, Kamalpur, Gandacherra, Kanchanpur, Udaipur, RGM Hospital in Kailashahar, Teliamura and Panisagar Sub-Divisional Hospitals and Sepahijala district Dayaram Para Primary Health Centers, North district Ananda Bazar Health Center and the Manubazar Community Center of the South Tripura district.

Notably, 9 more Advanced Life Support Ambulances have been procured in COVID situation and an amount of Rs 1 crore 60 lakh 77 thousand 600 has been spent for this. These 9 ambulances have been provided to GBP Hospital, IGM Hospital, Modern Psychiatric Hospital, Gomati District Hospital, North Tripura District Hospital, Dhalai District Hospital, South District Hospital, Khowai District Hospital and Unakoti District Hospital.

At the flagging off ceremony, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Director of H&FW department Dr Radha Debbarma, Joint Secretary Samit Roy Choudhury, Director of Health Services Dr Subhasish Debbarma, Programme Officer of IDSP Dr Deep Kumar Debbarma and others.