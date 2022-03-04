Tripura: NLFT Cadre Surrendered Before Military Intelligence – Eastern Command

Listed NLFT-PD cadre Uttar Bihar Tripura surrendered before Military Intelligence, Eastern Command and 19 Assam Rifles on Friday.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2022: A listed cadre of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) identified as Uttar Bihar Tripura alias Wathai associated with the Parimal Debbarma (PD) faction of the outlawed outfit surrendered before Military Intelligence Eastern Command and 18 Assam Rifles on Friday.

Uttar Bihar hailed from Tripura’s Govinda Bari village under Chawmanu police station of Dhalai district.

In a press communiqué, it has been informed that the listed cadre joined the NLFT (PD) group in March 2021 and was imparted 2 months basic training at New Zupui Camp, Bangladesh for operating M-16 Rifle, 9 mm Pistol and AK-47 Rifle.

The Military Intelligence, Eastern Command motivated the youth to shun the path of violence and insurgency and surrender, communiqué added.