Assam Bye-Elections : More Than 1 Lakh Electors Will Decide Fate Of 3 Candidates In Majuli Constituency

NET Web Desk

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all geared-up to conduct a free, fair and safe bye-elections in 99-Majuli Legislative Assembly.

According to a press release, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has finished all preparations for the next bye-election to be held in a free, fair, safe, and peaceful manner.

The ECI has already appointed Election Observers to maintain a strict vigil on law and order, expenditure, and other issues. Furthermore, a public awareness campaign is being implemented under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme for encouraging residents to cast votes and ensure that COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed in polling places.

As part of a huge endeavour to ensure free and fair elections, the CEO of Assam has planned for live monitoring and webcasting of poll day procedures in accordance with the ECI’s directive.

“Webcasting will be done in all the 203 polling stations (PS). Out of which 164 are main PS and 39 are auxiliary PS. Through webcasting, Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers will be able to monitor the polling process at PS, live on the polling day.” – the press release further reads.

On the other hand, half-sections of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are stationed at each polling site for security purposes, ensuring a favourable environment for the election’s smooth conduct.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, ECI has taken every possible precautionary measure to ensure that all the polling stations properly adhere to COVID-19 safety directives for the protection of voters and election workers. Each polling station will be sterilized, and thermal scanners, hand sanitizers, and face masks will be available at the polling stations.

The press release mentioned that a total of 3 candidates are in fray for polls. There are a total of 1,33,227 electors in the poll going constituency. Out of these, 67,819 are male electors and 65,408 are female. Apart from these, there are also 400 service voters. There are 2,965 general electors between 18-19 years age, 1,340 above 80 years of age and 400 PwD electors in the constituency.

Moreover, to ensure an inclusive election, the option of postal ballot facility is extended to the senior citizens above the age of 80 years, Public with Disabilities (PwDs), COVID-19 suspect or affected persons, in addition to the persons employed in essential services.

“Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) like drinking water, waiting shed, toilet, adequate arrangement for lighting, wheelchairs for PwD electors are made available at all the polling stations. Arrangements like transport facility for elderly people, assistance from volunteers to PwDs and senior citizens are arranged at the polling stations. It may be mentioned here that Mobile app-Divyaang Sarathi Nirvachan may be used by the PwD voters for opting transportation by registering online.” – asserted the release.

“During this Assembly Bye-Election – 2022, a total of 812 polling personnel will be engaged and a total of 203 Ballot Units (BUs); 203 Control Unit (CUs) and 203 VVPATs will be used. Sufficient numbers of polling personnels, BUs, CUs and VVPATs are kept in reserve to be deployed in case of any eventualities.” – adds the release.