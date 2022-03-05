Assam Bye-Elections : Paid Holiday Declared In Majuli On March 7 

NET Web Desk

Preparations are in full swing for the Assembly elections in the 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency, which are only a week away. In view of the upcoming polls on March 7 in 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency, paid holiday have been declared as per provisions, under Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to a press release, “every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote at Bye-election in 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency is granted a holiday. Further, no deduction or abatement of the wages of any such person shall be made on account of a holiday being granted.”

“In all those cases, where a person who is ordinarily resident of the Constituency and is registered as a elector of that particular Constituency, but serving or employed in an establishment, which is located outside the Constituency will also be entitled to the benefit of a paid holiday on poll day. In addition, the daily wage/casual workers are also entitled for a paid holiday.” – the release further reads.

The press release further adds that if an employer violates this rule, he or she would be subject to a fine of up to Rs. 500 (five hundred rupees).