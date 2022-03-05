Assam Bye-Polls : Political Campaigns To Culminate At 5 PM Today

NET Web Desk

As per directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Election Campaign in 99-Majuli (ST) Constituency will end 48 hours prior to the end of the poll. Accordingly, no party, candidates will be allowed to campaign starting from 5 PM of March 5 to 5 PM on March 7, 2022.

According to a press release, this decision has been undertaken based on “the Election Commission’s guidelines under the provisions of the Section 126 of Representation of Peoples’ Act, 1951. This act inter-alia prohibits any person to convene, hold, attend, join or address any public gatherings, meetings, processions etc. Further, display of election related matter through Television, Cinematograph or any other similar apparatus is also prohibited.”

“Additionally, propagating any election matter to the public by holding, or by arranging the holding of, any musical concerts or any theatrical performances or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public there to, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll are also prohibited.” – the press release further reads.

In this context the expression ‘Election matter’ means any matter intended or calculated to influence or affect the result of an election.

“The purpose sought to be served by this prohibition is to provide a period of tranquil (silence period) for the electors before the voting day. During the silence period, star campaigners and other Political Leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters.” – adds the release.

The press release further adds that if any person violates this order, he/she would be subject to punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.