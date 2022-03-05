Assam : CEO – Nitin Khade Visits Majuli To Assess Preparedness For Upcoming Bye-Elections

NET Web Desk

Preparations are in full gear for the Assembly elections in the 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency, which are only a week away. In this regard, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam – Nitin Khade recently visited Majuli to assess the readiness for the upcoming Bye-Election at the aforementioned constituency.

He took stock of preparedness in this regard, during a review meeting held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Majuli.

According to a press release, “Every election cell of the Majuli district election office briefed the CEO about their preparation in detail.”

Meanwhile, the CEO directed all parties involved to ensure full proof security in polling stations, well-planned arrangements for upholding COVID protocol, aid to Divyang voters and senior persons, and provide guaranteed minimum facilities at all polling stations (PS).

He also urged all concerned to render their services dedicatedly to ensure free, fair, safe and peaceful election.

After the review meeting, the CEO also paid a visit to No 1- Kamalabari Primary School which is an all women PS and also the North Kamalabari Daria M V School PS. He further inspected the strong rooms and counting centre and expressed satisfaction with the overall security arrangements being undertaken.

CEO Khade appealed all the voters of Majuli to cast their vote to exercise their democratic power.