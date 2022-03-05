Assam : GIPS-Guwahati Recognized As DST FIST-Supported Institute

NET Web Desk

The Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS) in Guwahati has been designated as a DST FIST-supported Institute for the development of Science and Technology Infrastructure in the entire eastern zone. Dr. Gouranga Das, the Principal of GIPS, presented this honour to the board members virtually on January 17.

A team of six members as the Project Implementation Group, headed by – Dr. Bhanu Pratap Sahu, along with Dr. Jun Moni Kalita, Dr. Damiki Laloo, Dr. Anupam Sarma, Mr. Bhrigu Kumar Das and Mr. Iswar Hazarika assembled and submitted the proposal for FIST Support to upgrade the Laboratory Infrastructure for Research. Following which, the concept was shortlisted for a final presentation.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has awarded the institute a fund of Rs. 1.1 crore in recognition of the institution’s significant contribution to the field of research and development.

Meanwhile, these funds will be used to establish research infrastructure for work on the isolation of historically used medicinal plants in the region, as well as the development of drug delivery methods for cancer therapy and related studies; informed the Principal of GIPS – Dr. Gouranga Das.