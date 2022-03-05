Assam Legislative Assembly – Bye Elections : Election Commission Notifies Ban On Exit Poll

NET Web Desk

With the polls in the 99-Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency only a week away, preparations are in full gear. In regard to this, the Election Commission of India (ECI), under the provision of Sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 under provisions of Sub-Section-(2) of the said Section, has notified the period between 7 AM and 6:30 PM on March 7, as the period wherein conducting any exit poll has been prohibited.

According to a press release, “publishing or publicizing by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the Bye-Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly-2022 for 99-Majuli (ST) Constituency, has been prohibited.”

It is further clarified in the notification that “under Section 126 (1) (b) of the R P Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll for the aforesaid bye- election.”

“Contravention of this ban shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.” – the release further reads.

However, the press release further adds that the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam – Nitin Khade has urged “all concerned to scrupulously adhere to the directives of ECI regarding Exit Poll and Opinion Poll in the period mentioned above, in the interest of smooth completion of the bye-election process in the state of Assam.”