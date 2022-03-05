Assam Police Apprehends 5 Insurgents For Alleged Ties With Militant Outfit – Al Qaeda

NET Web Desk

Five people were detained in Assam’s Barpeta district, including a Bangladeshi national, for claimed ties to a terror group based in Bangladesh with ties to Al-Qaeda.

Based on an intelligence report supplied by the state police’s special branch, the five were arrested in Howly, Barpeta, and Kalgachia in western Assam.

According to the authorities, Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, indoctrinated four others in order to create Barpeta as a base for AQIS jehadi activities.

However, various documents and electronic devices have been recovered from their possession, informed the Director General of Police (DGP) -Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday.