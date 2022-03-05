COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 433 New Cases; 22.19% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 433 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.19%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 5110. While, a total of 2,17,038 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 661 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1951 samples were tested on March 04, 2022, out of which 197 samples belonged to males, while 236 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,11,267. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 17 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 50 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 364 & 2 positive cases respectively.