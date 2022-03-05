High-Powered Committee Finalizes Recommendations On Long-Pending Assam-Arunachal Border Dispute

NET Web Desk

The stakeholders have unanimously endorsed the suggestions placed by the High-Powered Ministerial Committee (HPMC) of Arunachal Pradesh, which was constituted to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

These recommendations will serve as the basis for further conversations with the Assam government, based on the state’s identification of lands it claims.

Convened by the Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Bamang Felix, these consultative meeting was attended by the representatives of all political parties, Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), student leaders and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of 12 districts sharing boundaries with Assam.

According to PTI report, the DCs performed intensive ground exercises during which all contested boundaries were physically visited and examined in cooperation with political leaders, student leaders, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and local residents of the districts.

Besides, the participants conducted in-depth talks and debates on the documents submitted by the deputy commissioners, and then unanimously approved the recommendations to the state government.

Taking to Twitter, Felix informed the same. “The HPMC on interstate boundary have finalized its recommendation today in a meeting with all stakeholders. My gratitude to DAs for their tireless effort towards achieving a permanent solution to the Arunachal-Assam boundary issue. @MyGovArunachal @DDNewsArunachal @AmitShah” – he wrote.

Felix praised the 12 DCs for successfully examining the extensive and demanding exercise of confirming the state border based on current ground reality, as well as the State Remote Sensing Application Center authorities for producing the boundary map in accordance with the suggestions.

The home minister underlined that the committee’s suggestions would only serve as a starting point for the state government’s discussions with Assam about a lasting solution to the vexing inter-state boundary dispute.

Felix expressed optimism that the hard work put in by all will be important in obtaining a permanent solution, despite the fact that the proposals had only gotten them halfway to permanently resolving the issue.

Its worthy to note that the committee was established by the state administration on July 15, 2017, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with Felix as its Chairman.