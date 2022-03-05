Manipur Assembly Elections : Polling Underway In 22 Constituencies; 28.19% Turnout Till 11 AM

NET Web Desk

Voting for the second & final phase of assembly elections is underway at 22 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 8 lakh voters will decide the fate of 92 candidates, out of which 12 are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), followed by Indian National Congress (18), National People’s Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front (10 each).

Around 28.19 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11 AM. Jiribam district had the highest voter participation of 32.68%, while Senapati had the lowest at 27.86 percent.

Besides, the polling which began at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM, is all set to cover 6 seats – Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam. The second round of voting, which began on Saturday at 223 polling stations, is being conducted entirely by women poll personnel.

Its worthy to note that first phase of voting, which took place on February 28, was marred by sporadic acts of violence, prompting a repoll in 12 polling stations on Saturday across three districts : Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Imphal East.