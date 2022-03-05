Manipur Assembly Polls : Unidentified Miscreants Hurl Crude Bomb At Ousted BJP Leader’s Residence

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the second and last phase of assembly polls, unidentified miscreants hurled a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in Lamphel area in Manipur’s Imphal West district on the intervening night of Friday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Friday night, just hours before the second phase of the assembly elections was to begin.

No one was hurt in the incident, which was set off by two masked individuals riding a two-wheeler, asserted the officials.

Meanwhile, “The attack might be a threat to make me politically silent,” stated Bijoy, who was ousted from the saffron party last month for six years based on disciplinary grounds.

Further investigation is underway to nab the miscreants, police said.

However, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was gunned down allegedly by a Congress worker. Identified as – L Amuba Singh, 25, the supporter succumbed to bullet injuries early on Saturday.

Its worthy to note voting for the second & final phase of assembly elections is underway at 22 Assembly constituencies of Manipur. In this phase, over 8 lakh voters will decide the fate of 92 candidates, out of which 12 are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), followed by Indian National Congress (18), National People’s Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front (10 each).

Around 28.19 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11 AM. Jiribam district had the highest voter participation of 32.68%, while Senapati had the lowest at 27.86 percent. Besides, the polling which began at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM, is all set to cover 6 seats – Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam. The second round of voting, which began on Saturday at 223 polling stations, is being conducted entirely by women poll personnel.