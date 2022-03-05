Manipur : Philanthropist – Rakesh Naorem Conferred With ‘Rastriya Samaj Seva Ratna Award 2022’

NET Web Desk

Manipur’s social worker – Rakesh Naorem conferred with ‘Rastriya Samaj Seva Ratna Award 2022’ by the Global Human Rights Foundation for his significant contribution in promoting human welfare.

A resident of Tentha Khongbal under Wangjing Tentha A/C in Thoubal district, Rakesh is a writer, filmmaker and a humanitarian who has initiated numerous social and cultural works across the national and international arena.

According to The Sangai Express report, Naorem currently serves as the secretary of Ipak Films Production Manipur; Patriotic Writers Forum Manipur and publicity secretary of Like Minded Group (LMG), Manipur to name a few.

Recognized by the Government of India (GoI), this honour comes with an honorary certificate signed by the Vice-Chancellor of Global Human Rights Foundation, London – Dr Hema Ravshankar; President The Global Human Rights Foundation, Malaysia – Dr KR Arunchalam; Programming Head of The Global Human Rights Foundation, Sri Lanka – Diviya Krishnamurthy and the National President – Ravi KS Narayan; along with a memento and a medal.