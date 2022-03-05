Mizoram: Uneventful Air Raids In Aizawl On March 5, 1966; Day Concealed Under History Sheets

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram was battling for independence on March 1, 1966, and unfurled their independent flag in Aizawl. From the 3rd of March, the Mizo National Front (MNF) began firing on all Assam Rifles bases. The Indian Union, on the other hand, put up a fierce fight. They dispatched Jet Fighters to strafe Aizawl around 11 AM on March 5, 1966.

The accounts of witnesses who had written down what they had seen are listed below :

Ngurchhuana, former Headmaster of Midle School Thingdawl wrote – “I was at Kanghmun village ffor my posting. As soon as I heard that Aizawl was attacked by jet fighters, I decided to pack my bgas and look up for the welfare of my people. By the time I reached Khawchhete village, I met several people from Aizawl who has left the place in search of safety. Among them were prominent citizens of Aizawl like J. Lianchungnunga and R. Thanhlira. Even when I reached the vicinity of Aizawl, I could not immediately reach out to my family. Then, I went to Chite river, out of my expectations I met my family there. The next day there was a public announcement for all men to volunteer for cleaning out Aizawl. The sight I will never forget was a dead man lying on the side of the road. We were all trying to identify who he was but could not. Later, his son arrivered and we learnt that his name was Robuanga. We hurriedly dug a ground beside where we found his found body and buried him them.”

It should be noted that the Indian Air Force’s uneventful bombing of Aizawl under the leadership of Prime Minister – Indira Gandhi has never been recorded or recognized by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Whatever transpired, it’s important to remember that the Armed Forces were simply carrying out orders from superiors who, at the time, appeared to have extremely limited intelligence sources.