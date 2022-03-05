Nagaland CM – Neiphiu Rio Formally Inaugurates Shamator District; Referred As “Brotherhood District”

NET Web Desk

Shamator has been formally inaugurated as the 16th district of Nagaland by Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio on Friday, and suggested that concerned district be referred as “brotherhood district”.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Rio asserted that that creation of the Shamator district was fraught with difficulties. He advised the audience to put old disagreements aside , reconcile and coexist harmoniously. In addition, he expressed gratitude to the leaders for coming together and resolving their disputes.

According to Rio, better stretch connectivity should be given high attention as the country moves forward. He discussed the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road projects in the district, as well as the two-laning of NH-202.

Rio informed that a roadmap for the Trans-National Highway connecting Showuba, Dimapur, Pangsha, Noklak, and Shamator via Chessore and Shamator has been forwarded to the Central Government, and that a cooperative bank will be established in Chessore. He advised residents to prepare a tourist map, as the district incorporates of a huge tourism potential.

The Chief Minister also urged the crowd to maintain a calm and cordial atmosphere in order for society to progress. He also advised people to abandon land disputes in favour of donating land to the government for development.