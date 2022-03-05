NFR Planning To Introduce Vistadome Services Between Guwahati & Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

Vistadome train services have made significant progress since their inception in India. During the voyage, passengers rejoice a picturesque view of the landscape through its wide glass windows and glass roofs.

Following its huge success, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is now intending to introduce Vistadome services from Guwahati to Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

In order to promote economic growth along the region, NFR officials recently met with the District Administrations of Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district and Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district.

During the meeting, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Rangiya Division discussed the beautification of Nalbari Railway Station into a mini park.

Meanwhile, the NF Railway aims to open a fresh vegetable and fruit kiosk called ‘Arunachal Fresh’ at the Naharlagun Station in Arunachal Pradesh in order to sell local farm produce. Proposals for constructing an alternative goods shed at Naharlagun, as well as the feasibility and benefits of transporting automotive traffic and other commodities, were thoroughly explored during the meet.