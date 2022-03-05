Roadmap Will Be Prepared To Ensure Holistic Growth In Paglam : Arunachal Pradesh CM – Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Pema Khandu assured residents of flood-prone Paglam in the Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday that an expert technical team would be dispatched to conduct a study and prepare a holistic plan for the area, which will be immediately sanctioned by the state government.

The team would be dispatched following the conclusion of the assembly’s budget session.

Paglam is vulnerable to flooding by the Siang river in addition to three of its tributaries.

Addressing the Ali-Aye-Ligang festival of the Mishing community, Khandu asserted that “the construction of just a bridge and a street will not be adequate for the realm’s overall growth, which has been hampered for years.”

He instructed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to ensure that all government projects in the area are implemented, and that drinking water issue gets resolved through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Scheme.

Khandu was accompanied by Lok Sabha member – Tapir Gao; state Environment and Forest Minister – Mama Natung; legislators – Gum Tayeng, Laisam Simai, Ojing Tasing, and Zignu Namchoom; former minister – Rodin Pertin; and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Lower Dibang Valley district.