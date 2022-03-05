Sikkim Government Announces Rs 20,000 Grant For Non-Working Mothers

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) launches ‘Aama Yojana’ under which all non-working moms will be granted Rs 20,000 in their bank accounts each year, while free sanitary napkins to all girl students pursuing higher educations in the state.

The state government intends to install sanitary napkin vending machines in schools, as well as improve menstruation health and hygiene awareness and sensitization programmes.

Furthermore, the state government has approved a budget of Rs 32 crore for the scheme this year, with a target budget of Rs 100 crore by 2023.

The initiative will provide financial assistance to women in order to help them meet their financial obligations to themselves and their families. “We want women to be financially conscious and want to develop the habit of saving money amongst women” added CM Golay.

Golay also announced the establishment of a women’s college in the state’s cleanest district.