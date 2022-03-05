Sikkim : Medical Charity – MISSION SMILE Conducts ‘Cleft Surgery’ Camp In Gangtok

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

As many as 40 free cleft procedures will be performed as part of a special free cleft surgery camp that began today. It will come to an end on March 8, 2022.

Considered as the first-of-its-kind event in Sikkim, this programme has been organized by the Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital at Sochakgang, Gangtok, in partnership with the Sikkim Government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The Minister of Health & Family Welfare – Dr MK Sharma attended the event as its Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Medical Superintendent of STNM hospital – Dr KB Gurung; Head of Plastic Surgery Department in STNM Hospital – Mr Rafiur Rahman; Country Program Head of MISSION Smile – Dr Deepak Dhummansure; Team leader of Anaesthesia Department in MISSION Smile – Mr D. Anandan; Commissioner cum Secretary, Health and family welfare department and the students of Sikkim government’s College of Nursing.

Addressing the event, Dr Norbu spoke on her experience with cleft disorders and the path to deliver a MISSION smile to Sikkim. She expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for assisting in hosting this camp for various people with cleft disorders who are unable to operate on their own. Dr. MK Sharma, Dr. KB Gurung, and the team were honoured by Mission Smile.

Besides, Dr MK Sharma commended the Mission Smile team for coming to Sikkim and assisting the government in providing excellent service and safe surgery to children with cleft palates, allowing them to have a bright future. He also praised Dr. KB Gurung and the team for bringing the team to the state in order to help the youngsters with the disease have a better future.

“MISSION SMILE is a Government recognised and FCRA authorised Medical Charitable Trust dedicated to delivering free life transforming cleft care and surgery for infants and adults born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other facial defects,” said Mr Rafiur Rahman, Country Program Head, Mission Smile.

“We have examined over 61,000 cleft-affected youngsters and done over 39,000 safe repair procedures in India since our establishment in 2002. In India, Mission Smile provides free comprehensive cleft care and surgery to patients.” – further informed Mr Rahman.

MISSION Smile maintains high levels of care and follows strict safety measures to ensure that people receive the best and safest treatment possible, according to Rahman.

He further stated that we will not only conduct the surgery, but will also provide complete post-surgical care for months until they have fully recovered.