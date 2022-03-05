Tripura Cabinet Approves 188 Positions In Governmental Departments : ICA Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2022 : Tripura cabinet on Saturday gave approval for filling up of 188 posts in government departments of Higher Education, Youth Affairs and Sports, Horticulture and Home.

The council of ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday noon gave approval for creation of several posts and filling of the same as soon as possible”, said cabinet spokesperson and Information & Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Saturday afternoon.

“20 posts of Principals would be filled up through Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) in the Higher Education department and the procedure of appointments shall be completed at the earliest”, he said and added that there are 22 government general degree colleges in Tripura.

Minister said “10 posts created and filled up for 6 Assistant Professors, and 2 each for Associate Professors and Professors for pursuing M.Ed course in Higher Education department.” In a bid to develop the educational infrastructure at Diploma level in the state, four vacant posts of principals in technical colleges would also be filled up, he added.

Chowdhury said “In the Youth Affairs and Sports department, 150 posts of Junior Physical Instructors have been created and the Recruitment Rules (RR) is being prepared. The process of filling up these posts would start after seeking approval from the Finance department within one month.”

There are 995 sanctioned posts for Physical Instructor at present in different schools across the state. A proposal for 300 posts creation was sent earlier to the Finance department for approval, but the YAS department received 150 posts of Junior PI, he added.

Cabinet spokesperson also said “The council of ministers also created four posts for technical staff in a forensic laboratory at Ambassa which is underway.”

A post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Tripura Horticulture department has been created where a retired person with Doctorate degree would be appointed on contractual basis for a period of one year. This post is being created to free the present Director of the department from dual-charge, he added.

Apart from these, an amendment has been made in the Tripura Stenographer Service changing the previous system where the marks distribution for recruitment of stenographers through TPSC is divided into 30 marks each for English and General Studies while 40 marks for shorthand, he also added.