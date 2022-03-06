Assam Government Planning To Construct Satellite Townships In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati will soon get its first satellite township – ‘New Guwahati’, which is expected to have a population of around four lakh people by 2025.

According to a top official of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the authorities had a plan to develop nearly 70-kilometer long linear space from Rampur in Kamrup (rural) district to Sonapur in Kamrup (metro) district into a metropolitan area, but they will now have to leave out many villages after a CEPT study revealed they were under tribal blocks and belts.

Out of the total land area of 6549 hectares for the proposed township, 28% would be used for residential reasons, 1% for retail commercial purposes, 4.5 percent for wholesale commercial purposes, and 9% for industrial purposes.

A total of 12% of the land would be used for public and semi-public purposes, while 21% of the land would be designated as a green belt, and another 15% would be recognized as an eco-sensitive and eco-friendly zone.