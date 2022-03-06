COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 568 New Cases; 24.83% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 568 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 24.83%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4615. While, a total of 2,17,606 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 662 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2287 samples were tested on March 05, 2022, out of which 247 samples belonged to males, while 321 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,12,329. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 20 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 48 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 497 & 3 positive cases respectively.