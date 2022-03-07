Arunachal Pradesh : Massive Confrontation Unfolds Between NSCN-KYA Rebels & Security Forces In Tirap 

NET Web Desk

The Indian security forces & rebels from the Yung Aung (YA) faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) exchanged massive confrontation in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

As per ANI report, “a fierce gun battle between NSCN-KYA militants and the army took place at Tapu Basti area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district last evening. Operation is still on,” – informed a senior army official of the Indian Army based in Dimapur.

Its worthy to note that another massive clash reportedly took place in a hamlet called Kaapu near Khonsa, the headquarters of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday evening. The confrontation commenced at 6 PM, when security personnel and Tirap Police received information about the presence of 12 to 15 insurgents in the vicinity.

However, reports mentioned that so far, neither the Assam Rifles nor the NSCN militants have suffered any casualties or injuries.