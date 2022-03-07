Assam : Cargo Vessel Ferrying Food Grains To Guwahati Via Bangladesh Completes Pilot Voyage

NET Web Desk

The MV Lal Bahadur Shastri, a vessel of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), performed a pilot journey from Patna in Bihar to Pandu Port of Guwahati on Sunday, ferrying food grains via the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

IWAI intends to operate a fixed-schedule sailing between NW1 and NW2, ushering in a new era of inland water transportation for Assam and Northeast India.

It was a self-propelled vessel that transported 200 MT of food grains for the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The vessel has already reached the Indo-Bangladesh border at Dhubri (Assam).

“Today marks the beginning of a new era of inland water transport in Assam. This will offer the corporate community a viable, cost-effective, and environmentally-friendly choice.” – the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush – Sarbananda Sonowal stated during the event.

He described flawless cargo transit as a voyage of unfulfilled Assamese desires and aspirations.