Assam-Meghalaya Border Row : 30 Disputed Hamlets To Remain In Meghalaya; Asserts CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma asserted that 30 of the 36 disputed hamlets, located along the Assam-Meghalaya border will remain in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.

According to the Meghalaya CM, these 30 villages cover a 18 square kilometres area.

Addressing the assembly, Sangma informed that “thirty of the 36 villages claimed by Meghalaya in 2011 have been recommended to remain in Meghalaya by regional committees of the two states. The ownership of land, on the other hand, will not be altered by the border demarcation.”

“All eight villages in the Tarabari area claimed by Meghalaya will remain in the state. Two of the three claimed villages in Gizang will remain with us. In Hahim, we’ll gain 11 of the 12 claimed villages, one of the two in Boklapara, five of the six in Khanapara-Pillangkata, and three of the five in Ratacherra,” he stated.

Sangma also remarked that the two northeastern states had agreed not to add any additional areas of disagreement to the 12 already mentioned.

Its worthy to note that for settling the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government had formed three regional committees each, which is led by Cabinet ministers and officials of the two northeastern states. These committees were directed to focus on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.