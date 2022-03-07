Assam : Over 200 Grams Of Heroin Confiscated From Karimganj; 2 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the security forces have confiscated over 200 grams of heroin packed in 27 soap containers, stashed beneath the bonnet of a vehicle from Ashimganj area under Patharkandi Police Station.

According to ANI report, the cops have seized almost 297 grams of heroin and apprehended 2 individuals; as informed by the Officer-in-Charge of Patharkandi Police Station (PS) – Samarjit Basumatary.

Based on intelligence inputs, the security forces intercepted the vehicle at a Naka checking point and apprehended the two accused, identified as – Saif Uddin and Taj Uddin; shared Basumatary.

“During the search, we found 27 packets of heroin from the car. Our investigation is on.” – added the official.