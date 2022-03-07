COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 4 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,601

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 4 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93601, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 140 active cases, while 7 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91876, while 0 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1585.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,65,217 total vaccines, with 947 citizens been inoculated. As many as 526 citizens of 18+ age group and 18 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.