COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 228 New Cases; 17.70% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 228 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 17.70%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 4524. While, a total of 2,17,834 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 663 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 1288 samples were tested on March 06, 2022, out of which 95 samples belonged to males, while 133 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,12,647. The official statement further adds that RAgT & FIA identified 217 (18.14%) positive cases & 1 (2.70%) positive cases respectively.