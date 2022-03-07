Food Processing Training For 20 Migrant Workers Organized In Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A closing ceremony for Food Processing Training was held today under Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) in partnership with Mizoram Food Processing Research and Training Centre at Conference Hall of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

Financed by the North Eastern Council (NEC), this programme was organized for 20 migrant workers.

The Chief Guest of the event and Chairman of Mizoram Youth Commission – Dr. Vanlaltanpuia noted that MYC is fortunate to have established a food processing training programme funded by NEC and expressed his gratitude for the event’s good start.

Dr. Vanlaltanpuia stated that since the nationwide lockdown in 2020 due to the pandemic, Mizoram has been subjected to lockdowns on a regular basis and with many youths returning to the state from their respective places of work, the state government’s responsibility to rehabilitate the returned youths has been enormous.

The state Planning department enabled programmes to rehabilitate these Mizo youngsters after collecting extensive data. With funding from the NEC, youth rehabilitation and training event in tourism, food processing, piggery, and baking were launched.

Dr. Vanlaltanpuia further stated that the Mizoram Youth Commission’s major goal is to provide unskilled youths with skills and a source of income.

He stated that Mizoram has one of the strongest human resource development chances in the country, and that MYC will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with major corporations.

The MYC Chairman also mentioned that more Mizo youngsters are contributing significantly to various hospitals across the country, and that he plans to teach more youths so that they can easily get work overseas.

Around 20 Mizo youths were educated for a week at the Mizoram Food Processing and Research Training Centre in the processing and preservation of jams, juices, pickles, and chips, as well as the packaging process.

They all received a certificate from the department, which they can use to seek for financing to help them launch their own businesses.

The Mizoram Youth Commission also provided all participants with various culinary equipment, juicers, and food grinders at the event.