Manipur Assembly Elections : Re-Poll Will Be Conducted Across 4 Constituencies On March 8

NET Web Desk

Re-elections to be held on March 8 at six voting locations in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Senapati districts, which will take place from 7 AM to 4 PM.

In the two hill districts, there were reports of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being taken alongwith other anomalies. When security personnel opened fire on several people allegedly leaving with the EVMs in the Karong constituency of Senapati district, one person was killed and another was injured.

Its worthy to note that first & second phase of voting, which took place on February 28 & March 5, was marred by sporadic acts of violence, prompting a repoll in 6 polling stations across two districts : Ukhrul & Senapati.

According to Imphal Free Press report, the CEO Manipur stated in a press note that repoll will be conducted in polling stations – 44/45 Ukhrul (E-2); 45/25-Kakhang; 45/31-Peh (B); 47/49-Ngamju; 49/4-Yangkhullen (A) and 49/51-Marafi, under 44-Ukhrul (ST) and 45-Chingai (ST) constituencies under Ukhrul district and 47-Karong (ST), and 49-Tadubi (ST) constituencies under Senapati district.