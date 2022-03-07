Meghalaya Government Disbursed More Than Rs 800 Lakhs For Constructing Polytechnic College At Nongpoh

NET Web Desk

The Education Minister of Meghalaya – Lahkmen Rymbui announced that construction of the Polytechnic at (Mawbri) Nongkhrah Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi District is 25% complete.

In the assembly, Rymbui stated that the government has cleared Rs 800.38 lakhs for this project, with Rs 270 lakh partially sanctioned thus far.

The project’s intended goal was to be finished within 24 months of the work order being issued. However, the amended completion date would be determined by the availability of funds, he noted.