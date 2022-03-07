Meghalaya Government Planning To Acquire 200 Acres For ‘Waste Disposal Project’

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister – Sniawbhalang Dharon on Monday asserted that state government is working on a roadmap to acquire 200 acres of land in Kyrdem village, Ri-Bhoi District, for a Waste Disposal Project.

Responding to a question raised by AITC legislator from Umroi – George B. Lyngdoh regarding the land acquisition, Dhar stated that a public hearing was held on January 8 and that a presentation on the details of the proposed project was given to the local community.

He also stated that the government department faced opposition, but that the government’s priority is to safeguard the residents in the area.

“As a result, any choice taken by the government, we would not go against people’s aspirations until and unless they are satisfied,” Dhar said.

Dhar also asked the department to consult with local MLAs before embarking on such large-scale initiatives.