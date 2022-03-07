Meghalaya Government Striving To Dispense 100% Functional Tap Connections : PHE Minister – Renikton Lyngdoh

NET Web Desk

The Minister-in-Charge of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department of Meghalaya – Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar asserted that the department is working round-the-clock to dispense 100% functional tap connections across all households.

According to Tongkhar, so far the state government has provided Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in over 1,200 hamlets of the state.

He acknowledged that it is a difficult assignment, but the department is working hard to ensure that all households receive FHTCs.

Tongkhar, on the other hand, believes it is too early to consider the project a failure because the goal is to connect every household with a tap, and there are certain areas where contractors are having difficulty obtaining water from reliable sources and distributing it across communities.

Drinking water from the tap is considered a luxury in India. Because piped water is not universally available in many areas and tap water is unfit for human consumption. In response to the problem, the Central Government has launched the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – a decentralized, demand-driven, and community-managed programme.

Its worthy to note that JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Source sustainability measures, such as recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation, and rain water collecting, are the obligatory aspects of this programme.