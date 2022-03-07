Mizoram : Contraband Substances Worth Of Rs 3 Crores Seized From Champhai 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles today recovered 780 gms of Heroin No. 4 which was stuffed in 66 soap cases at Tiau River, Vangchhia hamlet of Champhai district in Mizoram.

The approximate cost of the recovered drugs is Rs. 3,12,00,000.

The Excise & Narcotics Department of Champhai District have seized the contraband items for further legal proceedings.

“Ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.” – informed the press release.